Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson hopes to heal a few scars from last season by sealing promotion on home soil

Darren Ferguson says sealing promotion to League One by beating Mansfield Town at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow would help heal some of the scars of last season.

Victory against Steve Evans’ side would confirm an instant return to the third tier following the club’s painful demise a year ago.

Rovers fans, while contemplating an unexpected return to League Two, also had to stomach Burton Albion supporters celebrating promotion to the Championship on their own patch on the final day of last season.

But, with six games still to go, Rovers can let the good times roll again with victory tomorrow - and Ferguson is keen to see the Keepmoat faithful smiling again.

“We’re nearly there and we want to complete the job on Saturday in terms of promotion if we can,” he said.

“It’d be brilliant to do it in front of our own fans.

“I think, given what happened last year in the last game of the season here, if we can get the promotion at home it completely changes the atmosphere of the place and puts a smile on everyone’s face.

“After last year we owe that at least to the fans.”

A win tomorrow will confirm promotion, while a draw would also be enough if fourth-placed Stevenage fail to win at Colchester.

Rovers can still go up if they lose but only if Stevenage lose and Luton fail to win at Barnet.

Mansfield lie in ninth place, four points short of a play-off spot.

“I don’t have to state the importance of it because it’s there staring you in the face,” said Ferguson.

“I don’t have to keep pushing that one with the players. It’s maybe the other way in terms of playing the game and not the occasion.

“It’s important we play our own game against a team that have to win to have any sort of chance of getting in the play-offs. So that may suit us.

“It’ll be a good game, good atmosphere, two high energy teams. I’m looking forward to it.”

James Coppinger (ankle) and Conor Grant (groin) are both doubtful for tomorrow.