Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson grabbed the chance to sign Ian Lawlor with both hands

Darren Ferguson has revealed how he grabbed the opportunity to sign goalkeeper Ian Lawlor with both hands.

The 22-year-old Dubliner hopes to continue his impressive start for his new employers at Yeovil Town tomorrow as League Two leaders Rovers go in search of a fifth straight league win.

His arrival from Manchester City earlier this month, following an injury to Marko Marosi, was not surprising although the permanent nature of the deal was.

Speaking more about his latest acquisition, Ferguson told The Star: “It was a free, there’s add-ons and sell-ons.”

He continued: “I spoke to City, I know them well and they were at a stage where they felt they would let the boy go permanently which was a real attraction. They’ve got a younger goalkeeper who they rate very highly.

“As soon as I was aware of that, the boy was really keen on coming. It’s not always the case when you have to jump down a couple of divisions. But I think he’s seen the potential of the club, he just wants to play football.

“He’s got this season plus another two. It fits in to what we’re trying to do. He’s aware of the expectations at the club. We’re really looking forward to having him. I think he’ll do very well for us.”

Lawlor has not taken long to hit the ground running at Rovers, and produced a string of excellent saves on his home debut against Crewe last weekend.

“He made too many good saves for my liking but he made two very important saves on half time when they finished the stronger team,” said Ferguson.

“He’s good, he’s quick, he’s agile for a big lad.

“The week before at Barnet he’d just come into the building, and that can be difficult for a keeper. He looked a wee bit rusty but after a week of training he was very good on Saturday.

“He plays at a good tempo and if he has to kick, he kicks a hell of a way. He’s got good accuracy.

“He’s got a lot of potential, he’s a good size, good with his feet. I was delighted we could get him in permanently.

“He’d been on the radar for a little bit,” he added. “Last season he was mentioned. He was outstanding in League One with Bury when he went on loan there.”