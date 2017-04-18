Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson blames Blackpool defeat on referee Carl Boyeson

Darren Ferguson pointed the finger of blame firmly at referee Carl Boyeson after seeing his Doncaster Rovers side lose 1-0 at home to Blackpool.

Boyeson gave the Tangerines two penalties at the death and they scored from the second one - which Ferguson said should have been a freekick.

Ferguson said: “The first one possibly it’s hit his [Mathieu Baudry’s] arm. I can see why he’s given it. I still think it’s dubious.

“The second one’s outside the box, there’s no question about it. Once you’ve given one you have to be absolutely certain to give another one so quickly after it.

“I couldn’t really understand the commotion after that when the lineman’s given a foul and the referee’s then come over and pointed outside the box but still given a penalty. But there you go, it’s part of the game.”

Rovers also saw Matty Blair sent off shortly after the re-start for two bookable offences.

“The game changes on the red card,” said Ferguson.

“We feel we’ll go on and win the game in the second half, we were pretty much dominant in the first half.

“Even with ten men I didn’t feel there was any great threat and I thought we’d see it through but unfortunately the game got affected by decisions that went against us.

“I couldn’t have really asked for any more from my players. We can’t really let what happened affect us for the last three games, and it won’t.”

Andy Butler, who was not risked after feeling his hamstring tighten on Saturday, and Luke McCullough, who was rested, are both expected to return to the side at Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.