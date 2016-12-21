Doncaster Rovers: Clubs express interest in Cedric Evina

Several clubs have already expressed an interest in taking Cedric Evina from Doncaster Rovers in January, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Ferguson announced last week that Evina had been made available for transfer, along with fellow left back Tyler Garratt and goalkeeper Ross Etheridge.

Etheridge has already joined Alfreton Town on loan until January 15.

And Ferguson says Evina could also be heading out in early January.

“Certainly with Cedric, there are one or two that are interested,” Ferguson told The Star.

“Both on loan and permanently.

“We’ll just have to see how that develops.”

Etheridge made his debut for National League North side Alfreton on Saturday in their 1-1 draw with Salford City.

Ferguson says the 22-year-old’s future beyond January 15 is currently unclear.

“He’s there for a month and he’s only just gone so it’ll be eating into a bit of the January time,” Ferguson said.

“I suppose it depends on how he does.

“It’s more about him getting game time.

“He’s not played enough games.

“Although, no disrespect, it’s not at the level you’d expect him to be at, it was just about the game time.

“They have a lot of games in that period of time so it worked for both them and us.

“The lad was happy to go.

“Fair play to him, he’s shown the right attitude there.

“We’ll just see how he does. He did okay on Saturday.

“We’ll keep getting reports and we’ll make a decision at the end of it.”

Ferguson was noncommital on whether he intends to bring in another goalkeeper in January.

Current number one Marko Marosi is backed up by 18-year-old Louis Jones.

Ferguson said: “We’ll wait and see.

“We’ve always got an eye on certain areas where we might want to bring someone else in.

“But it has to be the right ones.

“I’m not a big fan of bringing people in for the sake of it and I think everyone has seen that.

“The ones we want to bring in, we feel will add to the squad.

“Louis Jones has done well. He’s trained very well this week as well.

“But it would be a big ask to chuck him in, I would have to say.

“We’ll keep monitoring the situation with Louis, Marko and also with how Ross does on loan.”