Doncaster Rovers Belles face Sheffield FC in FAWSL2 Spring Series opener

Doncaster Rovers Belles will start their FAWSL2 Spring Series campaign at Sheffield FC next month.

With the FAWSL this year switching from the summer to a more traditional September-May schedule, the Spring Series will bridge the gap until the start of the new league season.

The competition will be played from February to May and will see each side play each other once.

Emma Coates’ side go to Sheffield on Sunday, February 12 (2pm).

The first game at the Keepmoat Stadium follows six days later against Aston Villa at 6.30pm - following Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash with Luton Town.

Belles, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to Watford in the third round of the SSE FA Women’s Cup.

It is one of two all-FAWSL2 ties, with London Bees travelling to Millwall.

Watford finished bottom of last season’s second tier, while Belles were relegated from the top flight.

Ties will take place on Sunday, February 5.