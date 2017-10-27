Doncaster Rovers Belles can win promotion, says on-loan England ace Chloe Peplow

Doncaster Rovers Belles newcomer Chloe Peplow is certain the side can gain promotion to the women’s top flight, despite a lacklustre start to the season.

After winning their first game, the Belles surrendered leads late in the game to finish matches against Millwall and Oxford with a draw before losing to Everton last time out.

Peplow, who is targeting next year’s Under-20 World Cup with England, joined Doncaster on a three-month loan from Birmingham City in September and has just returned from two weeks off with an ankle ligament injury.

The 19-year-old believes Belles are now ready to challenge for a place in the top half of the table when they return to league action at home to Aston Villa on Sunday (2pm).

“The team’s been quite disappointed with the results because we know we should be higher up to win the league, but now we’re looking to put it right,” said Peplow.

“We got the result we wanted in the first game, then the next two we were ahead up until 80 minutes then we’ve conceded late on so we’re looking to improve on that now.

“Doncaster are one of the teams that are going to go to the top of the league, so now we’ll be looking to progress and get the league results.”

Despite the lack of wins, the move north seems to be paying off for Peplow.

The England star is enjoying life off the pitch in Doncaster too, and shares a house with teammates Rhiannon Roberts and Maz Pacheco.

Pacheco is supported by the SSE Next Generation scheme, something Peplow also benefitted from during her rise to the top of the women’s game.

And she credits the financial and emotional support she received from the programme for much of her success now.

“Football gives me great experiences and because I was on the SSE Next Generation scheme, I’ve got a great support network and things in place that have helped,” explained Peplow.

“It provided me with training and funding so I’m really pleased that I got to be part of it. The support while I was coming through the youth stages was a big help.

“Now it’s my first time living away from home, it’s been a new experience because I didn’t have a clue with general housework.

“But Maz and Rhiannon have been really welcoming and I settled in straight away, all my teammates are lovely.”

