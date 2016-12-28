Doncaster Rovers: Alfie May 'set to sign' according to current club

Doncaster Rovers target Alfie May is set to switch to the Keepmoat next week according to his current club Hythe Town.

In a post on the club's official website, Hythe say the striker will play what is expected to be his final game for the Ryman League Division One South club on Saturday before joining Rovers during the January transfer window.

The statement reads: "Hythe Town FC’s prolific striker, Alfie May, is set to join League Two promotion contenders Doncaster Rovers once a deal is finalised in the January transfer window.

"His final game for Hythe is expected to be on New Year’s Eve when the Cannons are home to Faversham, kick off 3pm, giving fans the opportunity to see Alfie at Reachfields for what is likely to be his last game for the club and to bid him bon voyage."

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said last week there was 'a very good chance of getting it done' when it came to signing the 22-goal striker.

Following the Boxing Day win over Notts County, he added: "There's nothing we can say until January 1. Nothing has really changed on that."

May scored 29 and 41 the previous two seasons for Hythe and also Erith & Belvedere.

He played the final 29 minutes of Hythe's 3-1 win at Chatham Town on Tuesday, scoring an 86th minute goal.