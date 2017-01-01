Doncaster Rovers: Alfie May in frame for instant chance

Darren Ferguson says new signing Alfie May will come into his plans immediately despite jumping up four levels of the English football pyramid.

Striker May joined yesterday for an undisclosed fee from Ryman League Division One South outfit Hythe Town.

Darren Ferguson

And provided he came through his final match for Hythe on Saturday unscathed, the 23-year-old will be considered for a place in today’s squad for Rovers’ clash with Stevenage at the Keepmoat.

“He did well in the week he was in with us on trial,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.

“I’ve just got to manage how quickly I think he can play a part.

“With goalscorers, sometimes you just chuck them in and they are liable to get you a goal.

“There is a chance he will be involved on Monday, certainly.”

May’s signing came as part of a double piece of business on the opening day of the transfer window with Jordan Houghton’s loan deal from Chelsea extended until the end of the season.

Today’s clash with Stevenage will mark ten years since Rovers played their first game at the Keepmoat.

Ferguson believes the milestone means it is more important that Rovers get the win.

“It’s a big occasion and we’re aware of that,” he said.

“There are one or two things the club have done towards that.

“It’s even more important that we get that result.

“It’s ten years at the Keepmoat. It’s a fantastic stadium and hopefully we get the win.”

Ferguson has promised to freshen up his side for today’s game following the 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town on Saturday.

James Coppinger is set for a recall after completing his three-match suspension while Harry Middleton could also be handed a start against Darren Sarll’s side.

