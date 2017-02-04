Doncaster Belles handed FA Cup walkover against Watford

Doncaster Rovers Belles have received a walkover in the SSE FA Women’s Cup after Watford said they were unable to fulfil tomorrow’s third round tie.

Belles said on twitter: “This morning (Saturday February 4th) the club have received news that Watford Ladies are unable to fulfil tomorrow’s FA Women’s Cup tie.

“In accordance with FA rules, the club have now received a walkover and will be in the hat for the fourth round of the competition.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. This is a situation out of the club’s control and we are disappointed that the fixture cannot go ahead.”

The game had been scheduled to be played at Rossington Main.

Watford are yet to make any comment.