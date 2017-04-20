Darren Ferguson: ‘This club has a lot of potential’

Another Easter Monday defeat to Blackpool might have brought back a few painful memories of last season.

But Darren Ferguson says promoted Doncaster Rovers are now a different club to the one that nosedived out of League One.

“The difference for me is chalk and cheese,” said Ferguson.

“The whole atmosphere in the club and the standards in the football club right from the top to the bottom have been altered and they had to be.

“It’s a really good football club this and it’s got a lot of potential.

“The way it’s run by the directors, chairman and the chief exec is outstanding.

“They let you get on with it, which you don’t always have in football as a manager.”

Ferguson, whose table-topping side travel to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend with a three-point advantage over second-placed Plymouth Argyle with three games remaining, says the club’s recruitment has been key to their revival.

He said: “The recruitment was huge. It’s huge now in football. The recruitment we got in the summer was pivotal to what we wanted to do.

“I’ve got good people in the dressing room.

“They’re good players, I think, at this level in particular. And the next level they’ll cope no problem.

“We’ll strengthen in the summer and we’re going to have a right go next season, there’s no question about that.”