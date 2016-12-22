Darren Ferguson reveals Doncaster Rovers close to signing Hythe Town hot shot Alfie May

Doncaster Rovers are close to signing Hythe Town hot shot Alfie May, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

May has scored 21 times for Hythe this season.

Town are chasing promotion from Ryman League Division One South - level eight of English football.

He scored 29 and 41 the previous two seasons for Hythe and also Erith & Belvedere.

Sources in Kent have suggested that a deal has already been agreed between Hythe and Rovers. When that was put to Ferguson, he replied: “They’re not far off the mark. We’re close.

“We’re very interested in him. Nothing’s definite yet but we have spoken to him and I’ve met the boy. We’ll see what happens over the next few days.

“Nothing can be done until January 1 but there is an obvious interest, I’ve said that already.

“We’re hopeful that something can happen by then.

“He had a week with us and it gave us a chance to look at him and give him a chance to look at us. Obviously it makes it easier to make a decision when you watch him in games.

“His club Hythe has been excellent in terms of managing his situation, and his manager has too, in terms of letting us do that.

“I know he’s been to other places and I know there were other clubs in our league and above us wanting to look at him. But as far as I’m aware we feel we’ve got a very good chance of getting it done.”

Ferguson added: “He’s got good potential.

“I need to make it clear we haven’t signed him yet. It’s not a done deal, we’re hopeful of doing something.

“He’s a clear goalscorer.

“The level he’s been getting goals at is obviously nowhere near what he may be coming into but he is a natural goalscorer. There were a lot of things I liked about him, mostly his attitude. He’s got an absolute desire to be player and that was the real thing for me.”

While there is no doubting May’s excellent goalscoring record at non-league level, a slight doubt surrounds his age.

He is listed as 23 on Hythe Town’s official website. Ferguson, though, said he is 22.