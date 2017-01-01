Column: You don’t know what you’re missing at Doncaster Rovers

There haven’t been too many disappointments to be had at the Keepmoat Stadium so far this season.

In the now ten-year history of the stadium, that hasn’t been said too many times.

The Keepmoat has not always been a happy home for Rovers in results terms. A fortress it has rarely been.

But something special is happening down in DN4 this season.

After 11 league games on home turf, Rovers are unbeaten, winning eight. When cup competitions are taken into account, Rovers have only been beaten by Championship side Nottingham Forest and on penalties.

So here comes the disappointing factor – there simply aren’t enough people there watching.

I understand that plenty of supporters have been burned by their own team over the last couple of seasons – the back end of the last one in particularly.

Trust me, it wasn’t fun to be paid to watch that either.

But Rovers are now genuinely on an upward curve, playing great football and, most importantly, winning football matches.

Under Darren Ferguson, Rovers have found their stride, playing the type of football that brings back fond memories of the Sean O’Driscoll era.

Home grown players are being given opportunities and are taking their chances. Watching Liam Mandeville’s rapid progress has been a pleasure.

That it is bearing fruit in the points column is the icing on the cake.

To see swathes of empty seats at matches were Rovers are playing sublime football for the level is disappointing.

Hopefully, plenty will be heartened by the results of the first half of the campaign and by seeing Rovers entrenched within the top three.

It will be fantastic to see the number of bodies in the stands steadily rise over the next few months and the noise levels rise as Rovers edge back towards League One.

Trust me at this point, you don’t know what you’re missing.