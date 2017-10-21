Barnsley: Tom Bradshaw keen to claim own goal ‘scored’ by former Reds striker Ashley Fletcher

Barnsley’s top scorer Tom Bradshaw is still trying to claim last week’s goal against Middlesbrough.

The Welsh striker is convinced he got the final touch, but the official verdict was an Ashley Fletcher own goal.

Former Red Fletcher would love to get it crossed off his record and Bradshaw said: “I’ll try and claim any goal I can. It’s up in the air at the moment, but I’m going to say I’m on eight. I thought I felt it come off my head.

“I think it’s a different scenario to the last dubious goals panel where me and Matty Pearson were fighting over it.

“Fletch actually wants to give me it and I’ll be more than happy to take it.”

That goal withstanding, Bradshaw has already netted seven goals for the Reds so far this term. And Bradshaw, who scored 40 times for Walsall, feels he could reach - and better - 20 for the season if he carries on in the same vain.

The striker, who is likely to lead the line for Paul Heckingbottom’s outfit against Hull City today, added: “If I keep going how I have this season then I’ll surpass the 20 by a long way.

“I feel like I’m doing myself justice this year and if I keep going I don’t think the fans will be disappointed.

“I think I learned a lot about the league last season. I think each league is different in terms of how to score goals and how to score regular goals.

“If I look back on my career it was similar with my first season in League One I think I scored seven or eight and the two seasons after that I scored 20.

“Last year was a great learning curve for me learning off guys like Sam Winnall who was here.”

Leonid Slutsky’s side will be heading across Yorkshire to Oakwell trying to keep Bradshaw at bay.

The Tigers have won just once in their last seven with a real mixed bag of results so far this term.