Barnsley sign Forest Green defender Pinnock

Barnsley have completed the signing of centre half Ethan Pinnock from Forest Green Rovers.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal after switching to Oakwell from the Football League newcomers.

The Reds have been chasing Pinnock over the past couple of weeks, but were initially put off by the £1million price tag.

However, with captain Marc Roberts on the verge of leaving for Birmingham City the club moved quickly to capture the highly-rated centre-back.

“I am delighted to get the deal done," Pinnock told the Reds' official website.

"I am really looking forward to getting started and meeting all the boys.

"It’s all done now and I can concentrate on getting going for next season.

"I know we have a young side and I really like the way the manager wants to play.

"This is a club that will help you progress as a player.

“I would also like to thank my old manager Marc Cooper for trusting me week-in-week-out to play, as well as coaching me and helping me develop as a player, to get me to the next level.”

A towering centre half, Pinnock can play either centrally or on the left side of the defence.

He began his career at Dulwich Hamlet where he made his senior debut at 16.

Pinnock then joined Forest Green last summer, playing 43 times as they earned promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history.