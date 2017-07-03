Barnsley: Reds will reinvest Marc Roberts funds into signing new players, insists CEO

Barnsley CEO Gautheir Ganaye insists the club will use funds from Marc Roberts’ move to help rebuild the squad.

The Reds’ captain departed Oakwell, for a fee believed to be around £3.5m, for Championship rivals Birmingham City at the weekend.

And with funds available the club are still looking to get a few players in before the end of the transfer window.

“We will use part of the money to rebuild the team,” revealed Ganaye.

“We have already seen some players come in and we’re still looking for players.

“We know what players we want for certain positions and we have been in contact with clubs, agents and players.

“Our business is going quite well, we just need to make it happen. We still have time to do it.”

The Reds’ squad was down to the bare bones at the end of the season.

All of their loanees returned to their parent clubs, and Marley Watkins and Josh Scowen followed top stars Sam Winnall, Conor Hourihane and James Bree out of the Oakwell exit door.

But seven new additions have helped plug the gaps, and the Reds are interested in Swansea City striker Ollie McBurnie on loan.

“He’s a good player and everyone knows we are interested in him,” Ganaye added.

“I can’t reveal the details, but we’ve registered our interest in him.”

Meanwhile, Elliot Lee is on the verge of a switch to League Two outfit Luton Town.

The forward only joined the club last summer, but has struggled to make an impact on the first team since his arrival.

Lee is entering the final year of his contract and the Reds will receive a fee for a player who is surplus to requirements at the club.

The 22-year-old netted three times in 11 appearances in a previous loan spell at the Hatters, where he link up with older brother Olly.

Elsewhere, the club began their week-long pre-season trip to Hungary yesterday.