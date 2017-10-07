Barnsley: Reds trio make up for McBurnie absence

Boss Paul Heckingbottom insists Barnsley have plenty of firepower despite missing out on Oli McBurnie in the summer.

The Reds and parent club Swansea City announced that the Scottish striker had moved to Oakwell on a season-long loan late on deadline day only for the English Football League to decide that the paperwork was not submitted in time.

Heckingbottom highlighted in the summer his desire to have four strikers, but the three at his dispoal , Tom Bradshaw (seven), Ike Ugbo (one) and Mamadou Thiam (one), have all got off the mark.

Heckingbottom said: “We’ve got more than enough.

“All over the pitch, we’re always looking to improve.

“I always said I wanted four strikers, and we didn’t manage to get them.

“Mama’s getting there now and he scored just before the international break.

“We can’t just hang him out to dry, but he’s got different qualities to Bradders and Ike.

“He’ll be getting his opportunities. He’s not a 6ft-plus striker but he gives us something different.

“That helps with the workload for the other two.”

Heckingbottom has also spoken of his preference to have two strikers on the pitch at the same time.

He added: “I’ve always enjoyed that and I always enjoyed playing in teams like that.

“You can get carried away with what’s on the pitch, but I think there’s an instinct there with strikers.

“People get carried away with it. We’ve actually had more bodies in the box from crosses this season.

“You have to finish them off. You’ve got to be the type of player who wants to be aggressive in the air.

“In terms of getting bodies in attacking positions, we’ve done that.

“When we’ve played with two centre-forwards before, they were rarely square of each other and one was always higher than the other.”