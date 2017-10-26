Barnsley: Reds star Cameron McGeehan reveals long road back from injury

Barnsley’s Cameron McGeehan has opened up about the long, drawn-out process of recovering from his broken leg - after learning to walk again.

The 22-year-old, who scored 28 goals during his time at Luton Town, suffered the horror injury back in January but joined the Reds for a substantial fee in the summer - despite still being a long way away from full fitness.

And the midfielder recalled: “For me the first few weeks was about trying to go to the toilet myself. It’s quite embarrassing but you have to get on with it.

“It was all about ticking off milestones along the way. My mum and dad had to help me a lot early on.

“Then it’s about trying to walk yourself - first with a crutch and then getting back to walking normally.

“Once you’re able to walk you just want to get back running again so it’s all about ticking off little milestones.

“At some points you don’t think it’s going to happen because it’s too painful but it does.

“You’ve just got to try to get through it and come out the other side. People have had injuries before and have come back and that’s what you have to keep telling yourself.”

McGeehan completed his lengthy nine-month recovery by starting against Millwall before the last international break, and opened his Reds’ account during the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough almost a fortnight ago.

The Northern Irishman added: “It’s been a long journey for me and I’m just delighted to be back out there.

“It’s been a long time coming personally for me in terms of my injury.

“I’ve had to be really patient with it and it’s frustrating at times.

“I’m really happy to be back amongst it after a lot of hard work.”