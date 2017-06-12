Barnsley: Reds return a good option for Ryan Kent

Barnsley Young Player of the Year Ryan Kent could be lining up another loan move to Oakwell.

After spending the 2015/16 season on loan at Coventry City, Kent got his first taste of Championship football with the Reds thrughout last term.

It was an impressive campaign for the Liverpool winger who made 47 appearances in all competitions under manager Paul Heckingbottom.

When Kent made the short-term move to Oakwell, he said he wanted to use it as a stepping stone to force his way into the Premier League outfit’s first team.

However, it will be difficult for the 20-year-old to get into Jurgen Klopp’s midfield - especially if they sign Mohamed Salah.

It is likely that Kent would be restricted to appearances for the under-23 side, with the possibility of playing for the first team in the early rounds of the cups.

And that could pave the way for a return to Oakwell.

It is well known that Heckingbottom is looking for a number of bodies after a mass exodus of his squad over the past six months.

The Reds head coach is eager for the club to get their business done early so that he and his coaching staff can get the new boys up to speed.

Winger options are thin on the ground for Heckingbottom, after releasing Ryan Williams and losing versatile forward Marley Watkins.

The only recognised winger in the dressing room at the moment is Adam Hammill, with Elliot Lee - who has made just six appearances off the bench - sometimes deployed on the left.

A move would be beneficial for all parties involved, with Kent virtually guaranteed first-team football and Barnsley getting a player they know can perform at second-tier level.

Click here for the latest news from Oakwell