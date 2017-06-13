Barnsley: Reds land Saints defender Jason McCarthy

Barnsley have completed the signing of Southampton defender Jason McCarthy.

The Star understands that the Reds have snapped up the youngster for a fee of around £200,000.

Personal terms were agreed yesterday, with the player putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

“I am absolutely delighted to be here, it’s a thrill to get it over the line,” said McCarthy, who can also play in central defence.

“This was the perfect next step for me, to sign for a Championship club, especially one like Barnsley.

“As soon as I came and was walking around the place, you get a real feel and you sense the history of the club so it’s a great feeling to sign.”

The Oakwell club warded off interest from fellow Championship clubs, including rivals Sheffield United - after their promotion back to the second tier, to secure the right-back’s signature.

McCarthy had a year left to run on his deal at the Saints, but a lack of opportunities at St Mary’s has made the youngster seek pastures new.

The defender was restricted to just one substitute appearance during his time at Southampton, with successful loan moves at Wycombe Wanderers and Walsall in the past two seasons.

McCarthy was a standout in the Saddlers’ side last term, featuring 52 times - chipping in with five goals - as he scooped the club’s Player of the Year award.

And that vital League One experience has shown his potential to shine under the watchful eye of Paul Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom, and the club, are renowned for developing young and hungry talent - with McCarthy fitting the bill perfectly.

McCarthy is the club’s second signing of the summer, after already bringing St Mirren’s Stevie Mallan to Oakwell.

And many more will have to come through the door in a big, transitional summer for Barnsley.