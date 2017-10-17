Barnsley: Reds goal ace McGeehan puts injury ordeal behind him

Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan was delighted to score his first goal since returning from a broken leg.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds from League Two Luton Town in the summer, but at the time he had not kicked a ball in anger since suffering his injury in January.

But McGeehan, pictured, who scored 11 goals last term before missing the second half of the season, found the back of the net in only his second start for the club during Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with big-spending Middlesbrough.

And the Northern Irishman said: “It was a lovely feeling. Obviously, it’s been a journey of nine or ten months.

“Coming to a new club, it’s great to get off the mark.

“It was only my second start so I’m still finding my feet and still finding my fitness.

“I’m still getting to know the other players and how they play, so it’s going to take time, but I’m getting there. I’m working really hard in training.”

McGeehan believes it was a good point against a strong side, but admits he and his teammates were disappointed not to take all three.

And the youngster is already looking at turning Gary Monk’s outfit over in the return fixture in March.

He added: “Hopefully we can get all three points when we face them away later in the season.

“It was a frenetic start. The whole game was fast.

“It was a good point at the end after a really fast start.

“We were disappointed we didn’t win the game but you’ve got to look at the fact that they were in the Premier League last year.

“Hopefully we’re beginning to build some momentum.”