Barnsley: Reds fight for Yiadom after Huddersfield offer

Barnsley are trying to tie right-back Andy Yiadom to a new deal despite a bid from Premier League Huddersfield Town.

Reds chief executive officer Gauthier Ganaye revealed talks were ongoing to extend the Ghanaian international’s contract beyond the end of the upcoming season.

However, the lure of top-flight football could prove too much for the player.

Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, who won promotion from the Championship last season, have made an offer of around £750,000 for the former Barnet captain.

It is believed the Reds value the player at around the £2 million mark.

The Oakwell faithful will be delighted to see Sessi D’Almeida back training and enjoying himself after a long battle with a knee injury.

The defensive midfielder could have a big role to play at the club this season after the departure of Josh Scowen.

D’Almeida signed a two-year deal after a trial at the club last summer before injury struck him down.

The Benin international had featured three times in the Championship before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in an under-23 game and being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been showing off his silky skills during Barnsley’s pre-season trip to Hungary.

Despite retiring from the game in 2011, the former defender showed his strikers what to do in front of goal with an acrobatic scissor-kick in a training game.

The Reds got in to the spirit of Wimbledon with a game of head tennis as the players continued to bond ahead of the new campaign.

A valiant effort from Hecky and the rest of his staff was not enough as the players took the bragging rights with a 5-1 win.