Barnsley: Reds braced for new bid for Andy Yiadom

Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town are reportedly readying a January bid for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom.

Ghanaian international Yiadom failed a medical at the Terriers during the summer ahead of a move away.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom only brought in the player last season - with Yiadom signing a deal even before the club had returned to the Championship through the League One play-offs.

But with Yiadom only signing a two-year deal at Oakwell, he could well leave for free at the end of the season.

The right back impressed in his debut Championship campaign last term and understandably caught the eye of a number of potential suitors.

Terriers’ boss David Wagner was keen to take the defender to the Premier League with his newly-promoted squad and the Reds accepted a third bid before talks came to a halt in August due to the failed medical.

But the Terriers are ready to reignite their interest before a number of clubs come circling for the player once he is out of contract in the summer.

Yiadom has previously expressed his desire for a move away and even did a television interview trying to force Barnsley’s hand.

Fellow Premier League outfit Swansea City were also high on the 25-year-old and after being rebuked in their initial approaches, they almost snapped him up on deadline day.

That deal would have been an initial loan with a clause to buy in January, but it did not materialise as the window slammed shut.

Yiadom is now back playing for the Reds after a spell on the sidelines due to the back injury that curtailed his move to Huddersfield.

During his time out Heckingbottom said the player was ‘champing at the bit’ to get back involved and he has reintegrated in to the squad well.

Yiadom’s return has been a big boost for Heckingbottom and his side are unbeaten in the three games since the right back’s return - taking seven out of a possible nine points heading in to the international break.