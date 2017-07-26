Barnsley: Reds boss Heckingbottom keen to get to work with new signings

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom is eager to get working with potential new signings.

The Reds are cutting it fine in terms of getting players through the door in time for their season opener at Bristol City next Saturday.

Heckingbottom and Co. have already added eight players after a transitional summer at Oakwell - but, after a mass exodus of personnel last term, even more are needed.

“We still need a few more in,” admitted Heckingbottom who led his side to a respectable mid-table finish on their return to the Championship.

“It’s not ideal that I’m not working with the players I will be this season yet.

“We’ve added a lot already, but we needed to, there was no doubt about that.

“It’s clear where we’re short, but we’re looking at options all over the pitch.”

One place the Reds need reinforcement is up front.

They have not struggled to score goals in pre-season, but they could not break down Premier League side Huddersfield Town.

It is well known that Heckingbottom would much prefer four strikers.

At the moment he has Tom Bradshaw, Ike Ugbo, Stefan Payne and Jacob Brown.

Brown only just signed his first professional contract back in November, but it is probably too early for him in the second tier.

Ugbo looks a real find after two intelligent goals on Tuesday night at Rochdale.

The youngster has never had any trouble finding the back of the net whilst playing in the Chelsea youth set up.

Barnsley are still monitoring Ashley Fletcher’s situation at West Ham.

Fletcher was a firm fan favourite during the Reds rise back to the Chamoionship in 2015/16.

And the club recently brought Lloyd Isgrove back into the fold after he struggled to force his way into the Southampton first team.

Isgrove has hit the ground running since his return with goals in two of the Reds’ pre-season outings so far.