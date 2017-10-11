Barnsley players have a special bond with fans, says Adam Hammill

Adam Hammill believes Barnsley fans resonate with his passion when he wears the Red shirt.

Growing up as a kid Hammill adored every single player who donned a Liverpool shirt - as long as they were giving their all for the team.

And that is one thing the 29-year-old does every single time he represents the South Yorkshire outfit.

Hammill told the Star: “Ever since I was a little boy I’ve been really passionate about my football.

“I’ve always put in 100 per cent whether I’m playing in front of thousands of people or just in the park and I’ll always be the same.

“Growing up I loved every player representing Liverpool as long as they were wearing the shirt with pride and giving their all for the badge.

“I think all fans are like that. If they can see you’re giving your all then they’ll get behind you.

“That’s what I’m like as a player and I think the Barnsley fans understand that and appreciate that when they see me play.”

Being a winger, Hammill has always been a crowd pleaser.

And he has made many happy memories during his time at Barnsley - scoring wonder goals at both of the club’s Wembley trips, the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final and play-off final.

Delivering when your club needs you most makes you a firm fans favourite.

And the Barnsley faithful really give the club that 12th man feel - something Hammill believes is really special.

Hammill, who is the first to do things as part of the club’s Reds in the Community initiative, added: “I have a real affinity with the fans here and they’re incredible.

“They’ve always been good to me, even when I came back to the club.

“The fans here are really special and there’s a really special bond between the players and the fans.”