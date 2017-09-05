Barnsley: Oli McBurnie wants to be a busy boy

Barnsley’s newest signing Oli McBurnie is relishing the chance to play every week in the Championship.

The striker made a very late deadline day loan switch from Premier League outfit Swansea City.

McBurnie had featured in all three of the Swans league meetings so far this season, off the bench, but he insists he was not content with a spot on the bench at the Liberty Stadium.

The Scottish under-21 international said: “A lot of people probably thought that I would just sit back and stay because I was getting five, ten minutes in the Premier League. It was the safe option.

“But I want to be playing every week and I want to test myself in a good standard. Playing 90 minutes consistently with Barnsley is the best way to do that.

“I’ve been involved in all three of Swansea’s Premier League games this season, it wasn’t as if I was just sat around not playing.

“When I pulled the gaffer and told him I wanted to go he said technically I would be fine, but physically the Championship was tough.

“It will be a big test on my body playing Saturday and Tuesday. Just playing and then recovering is perfect for me and suits me down to the ground.”

The youngster is currently away on international duty with the Scottish U21s as they host Holland in their U21 European Championship qualifier tonight.

McBurnie will be back in the ranks at Oakwell later this week for his first training session with the rest of the squad. Head coach Paul Heckingbottom will only have a couple of days to get the player up to speed before travelling across the Pennines to Preston North End at the weekend.

Barnsley’s potential third round Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed for Tuesday 17 September. The Reds take on Derby County next Tuesday, with the winners going to Wembley.