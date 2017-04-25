Barnsley: Moncur joy over his first Reds goal

Barnsley star George Moncur is thrilled to finally get off the mark for the club.

Since coming back from his loan spell at Peterborough United, the midfielder, pictured, has shown renewed at Oakwell and has been one of the side’s better players over the past month.

The 23-year-old bagged the Reds’ second goal - his first since his summer move from Colchester United - to give them the lead before they conceded twice in five second-half minutes to lose 3-2 at former boss Lee Johnson’s Bristol City.

Johnson left Oakwell during last season, and Saturday’s result was the first time the former Barnsley manager has beaten his old club since his departure.

“It was a brilliant feeling to get my first goal in the Championship,” admitted Moncur.

“It was a special moment to get off the mark for the club.

“Although it was great to get a goal, it’s really disappointing that we’ve ended up losing the game.”

Alex Mowatt was credited with the Reds’ opener, but Moncur is claiming it as it was his shot that deflected off the former Leeds United man before going in.

He joked: “I’m saying I scored two.

“I think the shot was going in anyway, but either way it doesn’t matter.

“If it’s two [goals], it’s great, but ultimately we didn’t get the result, which is the most important thing.”

The real turning point came when captain Marc Roberts went off due to injury at the break.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom pin-pointed it as such after the match and Moncur agrees he was a huge loss.

But he is also adamant the defeat cannot be blamed on the loss of one player.

Moncur reflected: “Robbo going off didn’t help, the bloke’s different class.He’s our club captain and he performs week in, week out.

“Whether we coped with the loss or not, we can’t blame that, no matter how huge he is for us.”

