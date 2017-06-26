Barnsley: McGeehan targets Premier League assault for Reds

Barnsley’s latest signing, Cameron McGeehan, believes the club should dream big this season.

The Reds finished a credible 14th last term in their first campaign back in the Championship

And McGeehan, who has penned a three-year deal with the club, sees no reason why the South Yorkshire outfit can’t follow in the footsteps of Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers finished fifth last season, but won a famous promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs.

“You only have to look at what Huddersfield did last season,” said McGeehan. “They didn’t have a big team, but they’ve gone up to the Premiership now, so there’s hope for Barnsley.

“It’s going to be a relatively fresh squad and so pre-season and team-building will be really important.

“I want us to have a really good season as a whole squad. I watched quite a few Barnsley games last season - and I want to play my part this season.

“Barnsley has a mantra for young and hungry players. I like to think of myself as that.

“I’m really trying to become a top player - and I want to push on with Barnsley.

“They’ve got a load of players like me who are young and hungry, which is great.

“I’m excited about working under the manager here and learning as much as I can.”

McGeehan, who became the Reds’ fourth summer signing, helped former club Luton Town win promotion to League Two, and has enjoyed plying his trade in the lower leagues.

But now the 22-year-old midfielder, who started his career with Fulham - followed by spells with Chelsea and Norwich City - is confident now is the right time to step up to the second tier.

“I’m excited about playing Championship football,” he added. “It’s a massive club here.

“I’m coming here from League Two, so this is a massive jump for me.

“It’s obviously a big step up from League Two because I’ve been playing there for a few years now.

“But I’ve had a great education playing down in the lower leagues. I learned a lot at Luton and enjoyed my time there, so hopefully I can bring some of the form I showed there to Barnsley.”

Meanwhile, the Reds are rumoured to have tabled a £500,000 bid for Blackpool midfielder Brad Potts.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored eight goals in 28 appearances for the Seasiders last season.

Swansea City are reportedly keen to sign Reds right-back Andy Yiadom, although a £2 million price tag is rumoured to have been slapped on the player at Oakwell.