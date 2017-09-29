Barnsley: MacDonald shoulders blame for lack of game time

Club captain Angus MacDonald has blamed himself for having to sit out of the Barnsley starting line-up recently.

The Reds’ skipper has found himself on the bench since returning from his suspension after being sent off at Sheffield United.

It was a petulant off the ball incident, which saw Blade Leon Clarke also shown red, and as captain MacDonald should have known better.

Macdonald said: “Obviously it’s not nice not to play but at the end of the day it’s probably my own fault for being sent off.

“I’ve got to get my head down now, work hard, and get back into that team.

“There’s no time for sulking, you’ve got to get on with it and encourage the boys to get three points.

“It’s my own fault and I was disappointed to get sent off but I never expected to just come straight back in.

“In the games that I missed the lads done very well. I’ve just got to keep working hard and hopefully I’ll be back in the team soon.”

MacDonald could come back into the starting XI with Liam Lindsay picking up a knock in midweek. Adam Jackson has been outstanding since coming into the side, at MacDonald’s expense.

And MacDonald insists the defenders are a tight-knit bunch and are constantly pushing each other to get better.

He added: “I feel like when one’s playing the other one is always encouraging so that’s what I’ve got to do with Jacko, Liam and even if Ethan [Pinnock] is playing.”

If MacDonald is recalled he will be in for a raucous reception down at Millwill, as will the rest of the Barnsley boys when they step out onto the field at the Den.

And MacDonald believes a hostile atmosphere will actually give the Reds a welcome boost down south today.

The skipper said: “I don’t know too much about Millwill to be fair, but I know the Den is a tough place to go from previous experiences.

“I think we thrive off that. We thrive off the bigger games and the bigger occasions.

“If their fans are on our backs then hopefully we can quiet them down with a couple of goals.”