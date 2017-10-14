Barnsley: Loan star Ugbo says Oakwell is the perfect place to be

Barnsley loanee Ike Ugbo hopes to be ready for Premier League when his time at Oakwell comes to an end.

Leicester City midfielder Matty James prospered from his time with the Reds last season by forcing his way back into the Foxes’ squad this term.

Many young players have come on leaps and bounds whilst at the club and Ugbo, who starred on U20s duty with England during the international break, believes he can achieve the same.

Ugbo said: “Hopefully Chelsea can call me back at the end of the season and say I’m ready. You can gain lots of experience here by playing lots of games.

“As a young player it’s difficult to get in the team at Chelsea so coming here was one of the best options. It’s somewhere I can prove myself and show I can play first-team football.

Ugbo has played second fiddle to top scoring Tom Bradshaw so far this term, But after scoring for the under-20’s during the international break, Ugbo could be called upon this afternoon when Middlesbrough come to town.

He added: “It’s a long season so I have the chance to develop.”