Barnsley: International of the future arrives at Oakwell

Barnsley are poised to sign a future Scotland international, Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has insisted, after their offer for defender Liam Lindsay was accepted by the Glasgow based club.

Partick are set to receive a club record fee, thought to be £350,000, after granting the 21-year-old permission to negotiate personal terms at Oakwell.

Archibald, who admitted Lindsay had been frustrated not to receive an under-21 call-up following his inclusion in last season’s Scottish Premiership Team of the Year, insisted moving to England would help the youngster fulfil his ambitions.

Insisting Lindsay was right to reject an approach from Oxford United earlier this month, Archibald (pictured) said: “Should Liam keep progressing then he will play for Scotland. But he’s got to keep progressing; his career can’t stall.

“He’s got to keep getting better and better and, hopefully, the Scotland management team will take note. He’ll be in the spotlight in a Championship side. This is the next step in his career.”

Partick have inserted a 20 per cent on clause into the deal which, barring any last minute complications, will see Lindsay move south of the border.

Oxford expressed an interest in acquiring his services last week but Archibald said Lindsay had been right to turn that opportunity down.

“League One wasn’t right for him and I don’t mean any disrespect to Oxford but, in terms of trying to get into the Scotland squad, then you need to be in the Championship,” he said. “Unless you are at that level, then I think the international manager might not even look at you.

“There are a couple of guys in League One who play and don’t get a sniff. I hope Liam can establish himself as a Championship player.”