Barnsley: Heckingbottom wants end to Reds takeover saga

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is growing frustrated with the ongoing takeover saga and feels like the club are “standing still” while it is up in the air.

Terminally-ill owner Patrick Cryne has been in discussions with a consortium of buyers over the past few months.

Reports circulated last week that the proposed takeover had fallen through, but American businessman Paul Conway - part of the consortium hoping to buy the club - was at Oakwell for the Middlesbrough game last weekend.

Heckingbottom, pictured, wants the situation to be resolved so he can plan for the January transfer window.

He said: “I want it to be over one way or another for two reasons. One is that people will stop asking me about it and, secondly, we can get on with trying to get better.

“I keep asking questions about things.

“We’re in limbo, with people saying: ‘You can’t do that yet.’

“I just see it as we’re standing still at the minute and I can’t stand that.

“I want it done so we can start doing those things and start improving departments.

“At the minute we don’t know what our targets are going to be.

“I don’t know if it’s free transfers, loans, a lot of money to spend, so I’m just trying to keep it as simple as possible and just look at absolute priorities at the minute.”

Despite the off-field uncertainty, the Reds are unbeaten in three matches.

They have accumulated five points in that spell with a win and two draws.

Heckingbottom added: “It honestly doesn’t affect us at all because we don’t know anything. The only time we talk about it is in the Press and if friends ask us.

“Nothing’s changing and nothing would change anyway in how we work because we’ll still be doing the same things. We have to stay focused.”

Barnsley take on Hull City in the Championship tomorrow.