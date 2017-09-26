Barnsley: Heckingbottom predicts warm welcome for Reds old boy Scowen

Barnsey boss Paul Heckingbottom is looking forward to being reunited with Queens Park Rangers’ Josh Scowen tonight.

The gutsy midfielder was part of the Reds’ Johnstone’s Paint Trophy and League One play-off Wembley double in the 2015-16 season.

After a decent Championship campaign at Oakwell, he left the club during the summer after running his contract down.

Despite now being at the Hoops, Scowen was at Wembley last week supporting Barnsley during their Carabao Cup game against Tottenham Hotspur, and Heckingbottom believes he will get a warm welcome when he returns to Oakwell this evening.

The manager said: “I’ll be pleased to see Scowey, I like Scowey. He’s a good lad. I like the way he plays.

“I think he’ll get a warm welcome, definitely. He was cheering us on at Wembley, wasn’t he.

“I know Josh would have loved to have stayed here.

“He knew what we were about and what was expected of him and it was a nice fit.

“Once it had gone on [contract talks] so long, he knew there were better options out there.

“I don’t look on social media or in the Press, so I don’t know what he’s said about leaving. For me, his contract ran out and he left. That’s it.”

Barnsley are desperate for points after picking up just one in their last three Championship outings. Ian Holloway’s side have lost just once in their last four

Heckingbottom added: “QPR will pose us different problems to what we’ve faced recently.

“Since Ian has got in there, they have became a real high-energy and high-tempo team.

“They’re difficult to play against because they don’t mind upsetting the opposition.

“They really try and spoil the rhythm of the other team.”

