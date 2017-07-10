Barnsley: Heckingbottom happy with Reds’ Hungary stay

Paul Heckingbottom believes Barnsley’s pre-season training camp was a huge success.

The Reds travelled to Hungary for an intense week-long regime, ending with a 1-0 defeat in a match against Györi Eto FC.

Training camps are not about results and the goal was to get the new players to bond with the rest of the squad and get everyone up to speed fitness wise.

Heckingbottom was thrilled with the standard of the facilities the club used.

“The camp in Hungary went well,” he reflected. “The facilities were great. It was sort of their national centre where their national team trains so the facilities were spot on.

“It was what we wanted - no distractions and pure football, training and lots of recovery in amongst that. It was ideal for us.

“It was a good way to get everyone together.

“We took a bunch of the under-23s with us to make up the numbers and that was the group.

“We had three goalkeepers, 22 outfield players and they were all at different stages due to the summers they’ve had and coming from different clubs.”

The Reds head coach dispelled rumours that the players were undergoing four sessions a day while in Hungary.

He said: “We did three sessions a day. The players might be saying it’s four and counting a warm-up, but you know what they’re like.

“We knocked a session on the head on Thursday and let the boys have some free time.

“We had a training game on Friday evening and were back Saturday morning.”