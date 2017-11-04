Barnsley: Fryers on a mission to play

Defender Zeki Fryers is looking to revitalise his career at Barnsley.

Fryers - formerly of Manchester United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace - has played just 27 games in the past two seasons.

Now at Oakwell, Fryers has participated in three of the last four games for the Reds.

He said: “It’s important for me to be playing regularly.

“Now I’m playing, I feel more part of the squad. I feel good and I just want to help the team as much as possible.

“I feel like I’m coming along and getting stronger each game.

“That was the most frustrating thing for me [not playing regularly].

“That’s what I want to do [get a run of games].

“If I can get a string of 10 or 15 games under my belt then I can go from there.

“I’ve not played regularly for a long time so it’ll be nice to do that.

“You want to get momentum and that’s what I’m looking to get here.

“For me personally coming here, I felt if I could get as many games as possible then that would help my career.

“I know what Barnsley are like. I know what the gaffer’s like and he’s trying to help me as much as possible.”

The Championship Reds host struggling Birmingham City today and boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury concerns ahead of the game.

It will be Marc Roberts’ first game back at Oakwell since departing in the summer.

On the opposition, Fryers added: “I know they’ve spent a lot of money and individually they are very talented, so it’ll be a tough game.

“We’re going into the game with confidence from Tuesday night because that was a good win for us (4-2 at Burton Albion).”