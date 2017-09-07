Barnsley: Ex-Academy chief Mark Burton leaves while boss Paul Heckingbottom is refreshed by break after ‘hectic’ transfer window

Barnsley’s academy boss Mark Burton has left the club to pursue other interests.

Burton, who spent a brief spell in charge of the first team alongside Paul Heckingbottom after Danny Wilson’s sacking in 2015, spent a decade at Oakwell.

Burton oversaw the development of big-money movers John Stones and Mason Holgate as well as James Bree whilst at the helm.

A club statement read: “The club wish to place on record the recognition and achievements during his tenure with the academy and wish him luck in his career progression.”

Meanwhile Heckingbottom was delighted to get some welcome time away after the “hectic” transfer window shut last week.

The Reds head coach enjoyed a well-earned break after an exceptionally busy shopping spree in the summer window.

Eleven permanent signings and five loanees came through the door at Oakwell as Heckingbottom freshened up his squad.

Two of those loan deals, to bring in Gary Gardner and Oli McBurnie, only got over the line on deadline day - with McBurnie’s move from Swansea City confirmed 50 minutes after the 23:00 deadline.

Heckingbottom revealed: “I had a few days away after the window which was good.

“It was time where I managed to switch off so it was really good for me.The transfer window is always hectic.”

Many of the Oakwell fan favourites have departed over the last 18 months, but as Heckingbottom says - it is time for new heroes at Barnsley.

Conor Hourihane, Sam Winnall, Marley Watkins and Marc Roberts have gone, but there are plenty of hungry young players fighting for places.

And Heckingbottom is thrilled with the business. He said: “We needed to make sure we got certain players in and I am pleased with what we did, we’ll be better off for that now. We wanted competition in every place and I think we have got that now.”