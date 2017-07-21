Barnsley: Everton loanee Williams wants to push Reds to Premier League

Barnsley’s newest signing Joe Williams wants to inspire the club to promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds impressed in their first season back in the Championship last time around and even toyed with the play-offs before the sale of key players at a crucial stage of the season saw their form dip.

But 20-year-old midfielder Williams believes the Reds should dream big.

“I think this club belongs in the Premier League,” said Williams. “We want to try and push promotion.

“Obviously it’s going to be a big ask, but we’ll try and finish as high as we possibly can.

“I’ve spoke to a lot of the young Everton lads who have played in the Championship and they’ve told me about the pace of the game. It should suit my style.

“I spoke with Gethin Jones and Mason Holgate about moving to Barnsley, and what they said was one of the big reasons I did.”

Jones had a brief loan spell at Oakwell last season and Holgate left the club to sign for The Toffees for a reported £2million.

“I want to come here and develop myself under a good manager,” he added.

“Everton want to see me playing regular games at a good level and I think this is going to help me push on.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge and getting going.”

Meanwhile, Reds head coach Paul Heckingbottom has stressed he wants four more signings before the start of the new campaign.

Heckingbottom’s side host Huddersfield on Saturday (4pm kick off) looking for more improvements after their 3-1 victory over Coventry City on Tuesday night.

“We identified six players and we’ve got two of them in now,” said Heckingbottom. “So there’s four more to go. And we need a striker.”

The Reds will face Athersley Recreation next Wednesday 26th July (7pm kick off) at Sheerien Park in an additional friendly fixture before the new Championship kicks off on Saturday 5th August. Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Kayden Jackson has left the club for Accrington Stanley.

Jackson failed to make the grade since joining Oakwell last summer, spending the majority of last season on loan at Grimsby Town.