Barnsley: Davies definitely hasn’t Ad’ enough of that winning feeling

Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies cannot get enough of the winning feeling.

The Reds’ shot stopper kept his eighth clean sheet of the season as Paul Heckingbottom’s outfit picked up their fourth win in five - with victory against Blackburn Rovers.

The Oakwell side are on a roll and they currently sit six points off the Championship play-off places at the halfway stage of their return to the second tier.

“It’s good when you get that feeling, you can’t beat the winning feeling and hopefully we can carry that on,” admitted the 24-year-old Welshman.

“I thought we played quite well but they were really good as well and are definitely a decent team but we’re happy to get the win.

“I don’t think we’ve had one like that where we’ve been 1-0 up and have had to dig in for the clean sheet.

“We have to just to keep doing what we’re doing and taking it game-by-game.

“We’re doing well at the minute and that’s all we can do.

“If we concentrate on each game as it comes then we should be okay.”

Davies pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the rampant Rovers at bay on Boxing Day, their first victory on the day after Christmas since 2008.

And Davies was delighted to see his hard work on the training ground pay off on the pitch.

“I was really happy,” beamed Davies.

“I’ve been working really hard on the training ground on them all week and to get a game like that, pulling off saves like that, I’m definitely happy.

“That’s what I’m in goal for, to make saves.

“I’d like to go through games making one or two saves maximum but if I’m needed then I’ll make the saves.

“It boosts your confidence and gets you in the role and you just go from there.”