Barnsley boss warns against complacency at Burton

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has warned his wide to be wary of being upset by Championship strugglers Burton Albion.

Heckingbottom’s side clash with The Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium tonight knowing their hosts have not won for SEVEN matches.

And the Reds have NEVER lost to Burton in any of the five matches they have played each other since.

But Heckingbottom stressed: “I wouldn’t say Burton are struggling, it’s always a tough place to go. They’ll give everybody a tough game this season.

“Burton caught a lot of teams cold last season, especially at home, so we’ve got to be wary of that.

“We came up with Burton and played a lot of games against them, so we know how tough they are.

“We know their strengths and what we need to do beat them, but [their manager] Nigel Clough will be thinking the same.

“There’s no extra impetus for us to win because they’re down there in the table. Not for me, the players and for preparation, but maybe for those people outside of the club, yes.

“But we approach every game to try and win, so playing Burton is no different to playing any other team.”

The Reds go into tonight’s match having not won in their last three outings, but are boosted by a spirited comeback to draw 1-1 in last Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

Clough’s side, meanwhile, are second from bottom having lost eight of their 14 matches this season.

The Brewers last won over a month and a half ago with a 2-1 home win over Fulham.

Heckingbottom has no new injury worries ahead of his side’s away trip and revealed defender Adam Jackson’s injury is not as bad as first feared, although the player still faces a length spell on the sidelines.

Former Middlesbrough centre-back Jackson suffered posterior cruciate ligament damage against Hull City, but Heckingbottom said: “He’s [Adam] seen a specialist and it [the injury] is better than we were hoping for.

“He’s going to have a leg brace on and we thought he was going to be out for four months, but hopefully it’s going to be a little bit less than that.

“Obviously we’re not pleased with the injury, but having got our heads around the injury we’re relieved with what he’s said.

“It sounds daft, but it [the diagnosis] is a little boost for Jacko as well because the worst case scenario is that you start thinking your season is over.

“We have to be grateful that’s not the case. It’s a total different injury to a cruciate ligament, so current methods of treating it is better for healing.”