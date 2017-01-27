Barnsley: Alex Mowatt signs from Leeds United

New signing Alex Mowatt says he has been excited by the opportunities ahead at Barnsley.

Midfielder Mowatt joined the Reds on a two-and-a-half year deal on Friday, switching from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

And the 21-year-old said he was sold on the vision of the club laid down by boss Paul Heckingbottom.

“It was good to see how he thinks and how he wants to play,” the Doncaster-born midfielder said.

“He really sold his ambitions for me and made me desperate to come in and get going.

“I’ve seen quite a few Barnsley games this season and they are one of the surprise packages considering we have such a young team.

“I obviously watched the game the other night against Leeds, the atmosphere here and the performance was absolutely class.

“This is a young and exciting side playing equally exciting football.

“There is some real talent in the side and we sit just a few points off the play-offs.

“Who knows where we could go.”

Despite his tender years Mowatt has made more than 120 senior appearances. He was named Leeds’ fans’ and players’ player of the year during the 2014/15 season.

Reds boss Heckingbottom says Mowatt’s qualities saw him push to sign the England age group international in January rather than waiting for his contract to expire at Elland Road in the summer.

“He’s young, hungry and determined to be a success here which is exactly what we need at the club,” Heckingbottom said.

“I’m looking forward to getting him into training and integrating him within the group.

“He’s a left footed player which adds some balance to the midfield too.

“This is a big signing for us and I’m really pleased to bring Alex into the group.

Mowatt could make his debut for the Reds today when they travel to South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.