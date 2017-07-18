Barnsley 3-1 Coventry

Barnsley are off the mark with a much-needed friendly win under their belts.

Goals from Stevie Mallan, Stefan Payne and substitute Tom Bradshaw did the trick on a warm evening at Oakwell.

A 3-3 draw with Guiseley and a 2-1 loss to Grimsby Town left Reds’ head coach Paul Heckingbottom admitting his side need to improve.

And Hecky got an improved performance as former St Mirren midfielder Mallan lashed in a fierce strike in the 24th minute and then Payne slotted home after Jason McCarthy’s powerful drive had been parried by Coventry keeper Lee Burge.

Home goalie Nick Townsend made two fine saves, one from a deflected shot and one from Jodi Jones.

Stuart Bevon pulled a goal back for the Sky Blues, managed by former Reds boss Mark Robins, in the 54th minute, but victory was Barnsley’s when Bradshaw converted with 23 minutes left.

Townsend pulled off a wonder save late on from Greg Moorehouse as the Reds celebrated a good night at the office.

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom has stressed the Reds deserve a decent fee if defender Andy Yiadom decides to leave the club.

Heckingbottom and his staff have worked hard to developed the highly-rated right-back into a Championship player.

Yiadom only joined the Reds last summer, but he is entering the final season of the two-year deal that he signed after leaving League Two Barnet.

Reading and Huddersfield have both had offers refused for the player, but interest continues ahead of the start of the new season.

“It’s us that did the work with him to make him a top Championship player and we have turned him into a player with a really big value,” insisted Heckingbottom.

“He’s our player and we did that work with him.

“It’s us that showed our faith in him and bought him.”

barnsley: Townsend, McCarthy, Jackson, Pinnock, Fryers, Isgrove, Moncur, Mowatt, Mallan, Payne, Brown. Subs: Davies, Walton, Yiadom, MacDonald, Lindsay, Hammill, D’Almeida, Bird, Ugbo, Bradshaw.

Coventry: Burge, Grimmer, Leahy, Willis, McDonald, Kelly, Vincenti, Doyle, Beavon, McNulty, Jones. Subs: Pearson, O’Brien, Shipley, Hyam, Maycock, Kelly-Evans, Biamou, Moorhouse.