Away form delights Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom as they head to face Oldham

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom is delighted with Barnsley’s away form this season.

Coming to the Championship, a lot of the Reds’ stars would have been playing in some of the biggest grounds in the country for the first time.

They could have been expected to struggle away from Oakwell due to the pressure of going to big clubs like Newcastle, Leeds, Norwich, Aston Villa, Brighton etc.

But the Reds have risen to the challenge and have already picked up nine wins on the road: “Our away form’s been really good,” admitted Heckingbottom.

“I think teams away from home struggle and that’s because it’s harder to just sit behind the ball.

“That’s why I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve played away to pick up so many points. Especially as the season’s worn on we’ve seen teams come here with a totally different game planhaving seen what our players have done and they respect that.”

Having beaten Blackburn last Saturday the Reds travel across the Pennines again to face Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

And Heckingbottom is expecting the Latics to throw the kitchen sink at his side. After taking a 2-0 lead on Saturday, the Reds had to defend for their lives against a side facing relegation. And Heckingbottom believes the Latics - seven points from safety - will come at his side in the same vain.