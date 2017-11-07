After seven points from nine Barnsley can’t wait for next game, says George Moncur

Midfielder George Moncur insists Barnsley will keep their feet firmly on the floor after the international break despite a turnaround in form.

You can take nothing for granted in the Championship, a league where anyone can beat anyone on their day.

The Reds have picked up seven points out of a possible nine, but will have their momentum halted by the break.

Twenty-four-year-old Moncur impressed on his return to the side and said: “We’ll keep our feet on the floor. A 2-0 win at home is great and we want to take that confidence in to the game after the break.

“It’s a shame there’s a break really. We’re all on a bit of a high and can’t wait for the next game.

“If you’re in good form you just want the games to keep coming. If we play how we did against Birmingham then there will be no problem in getting the points.”

It was a complete performance from the Reds. They were resolute at the back in keeping only their second clean sheet - and they scored twice.

And Moncur believes the Reds could have scored even more against their struggling opposition.

He added: “There were definitely chances for me and others in the team.

“I’m really happy with my own performance and the team’s.

“To get a clean sheet is pleasing and we want to carry that. We were better than them with and without the ball and we matched them in both departments.”