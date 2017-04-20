Doncaster RLFC: Mark Castle set to return against Leeds Rhinos

Doncaster RLFC will welcome prop Mark Castle back in tomorrow night’s testing Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round tie against Super League giants Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

The in-form Castle missed the club’s 16-8 League One defeat at York on Good Friday due to work commitments.

Head coach Gary Thornton claimed the Dons lacked a cutting edge in attack after the game but told The Star he took a slightly different view after watching the match DVD.

“I’ve watched the game back, as have the players, and as daft as it sounds we could have been 28-0 up at half-time,” he said.

“We did create chances, and we opened them up, but we took the wrong options.

“That is not to say that I was happy with the performance because I wasn’t. I thought York were there for the taking.

“I thought our discipline let us down.

“We gave fifteen penalties away – four of them were when we had the ball which is just ridiculous – and you can’t afford to do that.

“We did the same sort of thing in our previous game against Toronto so there is a worrying pattern emerging because as well as giving so many penalties away again our completion rate was only 53 per cent.

“So there were some worrying signs that needed addressing in training this week.

“I’m not saying we’ve got a discipline problem,” he added.

“We are sometimes a bit sloppy in the some of our collision work and some referees are pulling us up for it so we’ve got to fix that up.

“We know we can’t afford those sort of stats at Headingley tomorrow or we’ll be looking at a big defeat again.”

n Dons members can get a £3 discount on their ticket for Friday’s trip to Leeds Rhinos by buying from the Keepmoat Stadium before 5pm today.