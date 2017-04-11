Doncaster RLFC: Gary Thornton looking for a lift after Toronto ‘embarrassment’

Doncaster RLFC head coach Gary Thornton will look to lift his players at training tonight ahead of their Good Friday League One derby at York City Knights.

Thornton admits to being ‘embarrassed’ by the margin of defeat in Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash against new leaders Toronto Wolfpack at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Reflecting on the 82-6 defeat, Thornton told The Star: “It’s the biggest defeat of any game that I’ve been involved during my career either as a player or a coach and I’m sure the same thing applies to most, if not all, of the players.

“We knew it was going to be a very tough game given the quality of their side but no-one expected that sort of scoreline.

“We made too many errors and whenever they got a chance they took it.

“They were very clinical.

“We were very poor and I was particularly disappointed with our defence.

“There weren’t many who did themselves justice on the day: Makali Aizue and Jason Tali and one or two others, but I’m struggling after that.”

To add to Thornton’s woes, loose-forward Jamie Thackray is facing a ban after being sent-off late in the game for allegedly kicking out.

The former Leeds player also suffered a neck injury early in the game and could to be a doubt for the York game.

Play-maker Jordan Howden came off midway through the second half after suffering a knock to his head and is unlikely to be available for the trip to Bootham Crescent under the strict concussion rules.

Thornton will also be checking on the progress of prop Feka Paleaaesina and winger Ritchie Barnett, both of whom missed Sunday’s game.