Doncaster Knights v Munster A: Knights aim to break B&I Cup duck

Doncaster Knights boss Clive Griffiths has set his charges a target of three successive wins on their return to B&I Cup Pool 2 action today.

Yet to get off the mark in the competition following their defeat at Rotherham back in October, and the subsequent cancellation of their two scheduled games against holders London Welsh, Knights take on Munster A in the first of back-to-back games against the Irish side at Castle Park (2.30pm).

Beaten by the Exiles - a result which has since been expunged due to the Championship side being kicked out of the competition – Munster have hit back with a brace of wins over Titans and currently top the pool.

“We are expecting a tough game,” said hooker Ben Hunter, who scored the club’s late bonus point try in Saturday’s 34-3 win over Richmond.

“From the footage we’ve seen of them they are a typical Munster side and are very direct in the forwards and we know where they are going to come at us.

“At the same time they pose a threat in the backs, so we’ve got to be up for it and whoever plays I’m sure that will be the case.”

He added: “We’re going into the game on the back of two good Championship wins and we want to keep the momentum going during the next three weeks ahead of our return to Championship rugby at the end of the month.”

“So we’ll be treating the B&I Cup as seriously as the league.”

Beaten at Castle Park at the quarter-final stage several years ago, the visitors are aware of the threat posed by former Munster players Declan Cusack and Sean Scanlon.