Doncaster Knights sign Canada captain Aaron Carpenter from London Welsh

Doncaster Knights have bolstered their squad with the signing of Canada captain Aaron Carpenter from Championship rivals London Welsh.

The back-row has made over 130 appearances in the Championship during stints with Coventry, Plymouth Albion, Cornish Pirates and London Welsh.

He will join up with the squad at the end of this month, once his commitments with the Exiles have been fulfilled.

Carpenter, 33, suffered a broken arm in November while on international duty in Canada’s 52-21 defeat to Ireland in Dublin but is expected to be match fit ahead of his arrival at Castle Park.

“I am very excited to get stuck in for Doncaster in the second half of the season,” Carpenter told Knights’ official website.

“I look forward to trying to help the club secure another top four finish.”

Director of rugby Clive Griffiths worked closely with Carpenter during his time coaching the Canucks.

“It will be good to link up once more with Aaron, I’ve got to know him both personally and professionally from our many Canadian campaigns over the years,” said Griffiths.

“He will without a doubt be a most welcome addition to our squad.

“We have Alex Shaw, Beau Robinson and Ed Falkingham all out injured so the addition of Aaron is going to be crucial to the squad.”

Carpenter made his international debut in 2005 and has featured in three World Cups with the Canucks.

He was named as skipper for the national side in 2012 and is now just one cap away from equalling Al Charron’s international appearance record of 76 set 14 years ago.