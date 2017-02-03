Doncaster Knights: Sean Scanlon expects it to be tight against Ealing Trailfinders

Doncaster Knights boss Clive Griffiths has been spoilt for choice when it comes to filling the club’s No 15 shirt this season.

Both Paul Jarvis and Sean Scanlon rate among the best full-backs in the Championship.

Scanlon, who always posed problems for Knights when playing for local rivals Rotherham Titans, made the move to Castle Park at the end of last season.

“It was probably the right time to move on with over 20 players leaving but I had three great years there and loved every minute of it,” said the Irishman.

Despite the fact that Jarvis has remained the club’s first choice full-back for most of the season, Scanlon, who has played both there and on the wing, has no regrets about making the switch.

“I’m happy to play in either position,” he said. “Obviously I’ve played full-back most of my career, but I’m starting to get more familiar with playing on the wing.

“There is obviously a lot of competition for the full-back role and that is good for the team as is the fact that we are both similar players which helps give continuity.”

Scanlon replaced Jarvis during the second half of Knights’ win at Bedford at the weekend and hopes to be involved in Saturday’s crucial top four clash at home to Ealing.

“It’s a huge game for us with them just being below us in the table,” he said.

Ealing beat Knights 27-14 on their artificial pitch back in October.

“They’ve got a very good forwards’ coach so they are a very well drilled side and have a very good game plan,” said Scanlon.

“They’ve got a dangerous back-three who, if you give them half a chance, can score tries.

“I’m certainly expecting it to be a very tight game with probably just one or two scores between the teams.

“We didn’t play that well on the day down there but the pitch and surroundings also played its part.

“It takes time to get used to it and it definitely helps them because they are more used to it.

“We’ll be playing them on grass this weekend and hopefully we can avenge the defeat down there.

“If we turn up like we have done in our last three league games then I think we’ll do the business on Saturday.

“It was a huge boost to beat Bedford down at Goldington Road last weekend because we knew it was going to be a difficult game and that we would need to play well.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up, starting with Ealing, and if we can win three or four of our next few games we’ll be well placed going into the run-in to finish in a play-off spot again which was the target at the start of the season.”