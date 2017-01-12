Doncaster Knights must right their wrongs in Munster return clash - Cummins

Francis Cummins wants Doncaster Knights to right their wrongs in Ireland tomorrow night.

Knights must beat Munster A on their own patch to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stage of the B&I Cup.

The Irish side won 28-12 at Castle Park on Saturday.

“It’s quite rare that you get to play the same team two weeks in a row,” said skills and backs coach Cummins.

“I don’t expect either team will be making too many changes and we’ll definitely be looking to put the details right because we were a little bit off at the weekend.

“The way they defended, we don’t come up against many teams that defend that way.

“It’s a good chance this weekend to put things right and get our backs into the game on the back of a good forwards display.”

He added: “Munster played with a lot of speed and enthusiasm and made it difficult for us around the ruck.

“On the edge they came to try and shut us off and, unfortunately for us, our detail wasn’t quite right.

“Yes we made a few changes but we’ve talking for a few weeks about keeping the momentum going and people getting chances and putting their best foot forward and I don’t think we really got that at the weekend.”