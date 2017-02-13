Doncaster Knights looking for loan signings after Mat Clark injury blow

Doncaster Knights boss Clive Griffiths took advantage of a blank weekend to run the rule over several players.

But Griffiths, who is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the Championship run-in, as well as looking further ahead, is not thought likely to follow up his interest.

“They were no better than what we’ve already got,” said the Welshman yesterday.

But with centre Mat Clark – carried off in the opening minutes of the home defeat against Ealing - expected to be out for the season after undergoing an ankle operation last week, and prop WillGriff John facing a six-week lay-off with a knee ligament injury sustained in the same game, he will continue to look around.

“We might look at bringing a couple of players in on loan,” he told The Star.

Better news for Griffiths, who described the loss of the strong-running Clark, as a ‘massive blow’ is that forwards Ed Falkingham and Alex Shaw are both available after long-term injuries.

“They’ve both been working hard in training and it’s all about when we decide to bring them into the squad,” said Griffiths.

Griffiths, who has spoken to the players about the need to cut down on the penalties which contributed to them being on the back-foot for long periods of the first half in the Ealing game ahead of Friday’s trip to Nottingham, is still hoping to set up a training session on a heavy pitch in a bid to try and replicate the expected conditions at Lady Bay.

“Ideally, I’d like to find somewhere where we could have something like a 20 minute session as I don’t want to sap the boys’ energy levels,” he said.

“But if we can’t we’ve enough experience in the squad of playing on heavy pitches.”