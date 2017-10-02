Doncaster Knights chief pays tribute to beaten opponents

Doncaster Knights maintained their dominance over the Exiles when beating London Scottish 27-15 at the Athletic Ground.

But director of rugby Clive Griffiths admitted that his side were made to work hard for their fourth win in five starts this season.

“As I said before the game there was always going be some reaction following their 72-12 defeat at Ealing,” said the Welshman whose side dropped back to third after Bristol’s win over Ealing on Sunday.

“They made some changes and showed some good spirit and also played some nice rugby at times.

“They also defended a lot better than against Ealing and stopped us (from scoring) early doors and they did that for big chunks of the game.

“We scored a couple of nice tries in the first half (to lead 10-7) and we also got a third after the break to open up a ten-point lead.

“But they came back and showed a lot of resolve, which we had to do as well, because it got very nervy towards the end.

“We bombed a couple of chances which kept them in it but at 20-15 I was obviously worried that they might score a breakaway try and win the game.

“But we put them under pressure when they had the ball and when they coughed up possession during an attack late on Dave Nelson showed good skill to pop the ball up to Will Owen and he scored under the posts.”

Knights had to make a late change when skipper Michael Hills suffered a groin injury in training on Friday - veteran second-rower Matt Challinor dropping into the back-row.

They also lost fly-half Simon Humberstone to injury in the second half.